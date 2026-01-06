Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss plans to return, pending NCAA ruling on eligibility

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss plans to return to school next season if the NCAA approves his request for an additional year of eligibility.

Chambliss announced his decision on social media Monday, three days before the Rebels play Miami in the Fiesta Bowl.

“This season has meant so much to me, especially because of the brothers I get to line up with every day and the unwavering support of the Oxford community,” Chambliss posted. “My teammates are family, and together we share a common goal, to bring a championship home to Ole Miss. While the process is still ongoing, there is no place I’d rather be than finishing my college football career in Oxford.”

Chambliss took a redshirt his first season at Ferris State and another due to medical reasons his second season there. Ole Miss filed a waiver request with the NCAA in November.

Chambliss took a circuitous route to Ole Miss, leading Ferris State to a Division II national championship after receiving no Division I offers out of high school. He took over as the Rebels' starter after Austin Simmons suffered an ankle injury the second game of the season and flourished.

The dual-threat quarterback threw for 353 yards against Arkansas in his first start and played so well he kept the starting job once Simmons was healthy.

Chambliss has thrown for 3,660 yards and 21 touchdowns with just three interceptions on 66% passing, adding 520 yards and eight more scores rushing while leading the sixth-seeded Rebels into the College Football Playoff semifinals against No. 10 seed Miami on Thursday.

