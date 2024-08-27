Oklahoma RB coach DeMarco Murray suspended for one game for recruiting violations

Oklahoma running backs coach DeMarco Murray will be suspended for one game because he contacted prospects and their families before the permissible time period.

The penalties released Tuesday by the Division I Committee on Infractions also prohibit unofficial visits during the 16th-ranked Sooners' season opener at home against Temple on Friday.

The school, Murray and the enforcement staff agreed that the violations occurred when Murray contacted 17 prospects over 16 months, including 65 impermissible phone calls and 36 impermissible text messages.

The agreement between the parties said Murray’s actions mean Oklahoma coach Brent Venables violated his responsibilities. Venables avoided a suspension because he was not personally involved in the misconduct.

Several self-imposed penalties, including restrictions on Murray’s recruiting days, a 20% limit in spring recruiting days and a prohibition against football staff corresponding with the involved athletes, were enforced in 2023.

“The University discovered the violations through its monitoring systems and investigated, reported, and addressed the matters promptly and appropriately,” a university spokesperson said.

Murray said he was not aware that a COVID-19 waiver of recruiting contact rules had expired, but the investigation showed the school had educated its coaches on the topic.

The penalties include a three-week ban on recruiting phone and electronic correspondence for the football program from Dec. 8, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

In track and field, former head coach Tim Langford directed a female athlete to provide some of her scholarship funds to two men’s track and field athletes.

Langford was hit with a show-cause order, meaning any school that tries to hire him will need the NCAA’s permission. During the first two years, he is restricted from all athletically related duties, and any employing member school will suspend him for 50% of his first season.

“The violations in question were limited to the actions of a coach who is no longer employed by the University and a current assistant coach,” Oklahoma’s statement said. “OU worked with the NCAA to manage the review and reach a conclusion, and penalties imposed by the University are already in effect.”

