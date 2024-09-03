Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to an 8-year extension worth $112 million

EDMONTON, Alberta — (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers have signed Leon Draisaitl to an eight-year contract extension worth $112 million, a deal that gives the German star the highest salary cap hit in NHL history at $14 million.

The new contract begins with the 2025-26 season and runs through 2033. General manager Stan Bowman announced the extension Tuesday.

“This is a historic day for the Edmonton Oilers,” Bowman said. “Leon’s commitment to our team, our city and Oilers fans everywhere cannot be overstated. His desire to help bring a Stanley Cup title home to Edmonton is central to everything he does both on and off the ice.”

Draisaitl and Connor McDavid helped the team reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final this past year. Draisaitl, the league’s MVP in 2020, was set to be an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Getting Draisaitl signed was the biggest task of the Oilers' offseason. McDavid can sign an extension next July.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.