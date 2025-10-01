Ohtani hits leadoff homer for Dodgers in playoff opener against Reds

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a leadoff homer for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of their NL Wild Card Series against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

It was Ohtani's 13th leadoff homer this year, giving the Dodgers a 1-0 lead as they opened defense of their 2024 World Series championship.

Reds starter Hunter Greene threw one pitch to Ohtani before having trouble with his PitchCom device. Ohtani took practice swings while Greene and catcher Tyler Stephenson sorted things out on the mound.

On Greene's fourth pitch — a 100 mph fastball — Ohtani launched a 375-foot shot into the right-field pavilion, earning a raucous reaction from the Dodger Stadium crowd.

“Obviously, a great talent,” Greene said Monday when asked about Ohtani, “but I’m also in the big leagues as well.”

Ohtani hit a career-high 55 homers during the regular season, one more than last year when the two-way superstar from Japan set the previous franchise record and became the first player in major league history with 50 homers and 50 stolen bases.

Ohtani took a called third strike to end the second inning with a runner on.

If the Wild Card Series goes to a deciding third game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has said Ohtani would "probably" start on the mound Thursday. Ohtani has yet to pitch in the postseason. He didn't pitch last year while recovering from a second elbow surgery.

The Los Angeles Angels never made the playoffs during Ohtani's six seasons in Anaheim.

