Oft-injured left-hander Chris Sale is traded to Braves from Red Sox for infielder Vaughn Grissom

ATLANTA — (AP) — Chris Sale's injury-filled career with the Boston Red Sox ended Saturday when the 34-year-old left-hander was traded to the Atlanta Braves for infielder Vaughn Grissom.

Boston also is sending cash to the Braves, covering a portion of the $27.5 million salary the seven-time All-Star is owed in 2024, the final guaranteed season of a $160 million, six-year contract. That 2024 salary includes $10 million deferred until June 30, 2039.

Sale was acquired by Boston from the Chicago White Sox in December 2016 and has made nine trips to the disabled and injured lists with the Red Sox, mostly due to shoulder and elbow ailments. He had Tommy John surgery on March 30, 2020, and returned to a big league mound on Aug. 14, 2021.

Sale helped the Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018 but has made just 56 starts in the last four years, going 17-18 with a 4.86 ERA. He had 400 strikeouts and 79 walks in 298 1/3 innings. He was 6-5 with a 4.30 ERA in 20 starts last season.

Sale went 46-30 with a 3.27 ERA in 115 starts with the Red Sox, making the All-Star team in his first two seasons. Sale has a 120-80 career record with a 3.10 ERA, 2,189 strikeouts and 416 walks in 1,780 2/3 innings.

As a 10-year veteran who spent the past five seasons with his team, Sale had the right to refuse any trade.

He joins a Braves rotation projected to include Spencer Strider, Max Fried and Charlie Morton.

The 22-year-old Grissom has a .287 average with five homers and 27 RBIs over 64 games with Atlanta during the past two seasons. He made 41 starts at second base and 19 at shortstop.

Grissom made his big league debut at Fenway Park on Aug. 10, 2022, and hit a two-run homer over the Green Monster in his third plate appearance.

