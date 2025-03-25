NWSL, union and 2 teams denounce fans' reported 'hateful language' against Barbra Banda

The National Women's Soccer League, its players union and the Orlando Pride and Gotham FC have denounced reports of “hateful language” directed at Pride forward Barbra Banda.

The statements Monday came in response to a report about a fan behavior at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, where Gotham hosted the Pride on Sunday. A Gotham season ticket holder posted in an online forum that Banda was subjected to racist and transphobic comments.

"We are united in our message: This behavior is unacceptable and has no place in our leagues and in our stadiums," the NWSL statement said.

The Pride defended Banda, who is in her second season with the club and also played for her native Zambia in two Olympics and in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Banda was subject to transphobic online abuse last year after she was named the BBC's Women's Footballer of the Year, stemming from a mishandled sex eligibility case that kept Banda out of a the African championship in 2022. FIFA said the next year she was eligible to participate in the World Cup.

Banda was assigned female at birth and does not identify as transgender.

"Barbra is an outstanding role model and an influential advocate for soccer both in Africa and here in the United States. We look forward to continuing to celebrate and support her on and off the pitch," Orlando's statement said.

Gotham said security responded to the incident once it was reported. The team and the NWSL are investigating and will take action under the league's fan code of conduct, which prohibits fans from using "threatening, abusive, or discriminatory words, signs, symbols, or actions based on race, ethnicity, sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, cultural identity, nationality, citizenship status, age, appearance, disability, and/or religion.”

Gotham also said it had reached out to apologize to the Pride.

"There is no place for harassment or abuse in our sport, and we support efforts to address this incident swiftly and responsibly," the NWSL Players Association said in a statement. "Soccer is built on principles of fairness, inclusion, and respect for human dignity — any form of hateful conduct undermines these values and has no place in our fandom."

The NWSLPA went on to call Banda a “generational talent” who deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.