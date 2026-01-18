Norwegian skier Atle Lie McGrath leads 1st run of Wengen slalom

WENGEN, Switzerland — Norwegian skier Atle Lie McGrath led the opening run of a World Cup slalom Sunday as he attempts to win the Wengen race in consecutive years.

The United States-born McGrath finished 0.40 seconds ahead of world champion Loic Meillard and teammate Henrik Kristoffersen, who were tied for second.

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, the Norwegian-born skier now competing for Brazil, stood fourth, 0.50 behind.

Timon Haugan, another Norwegian, was 0.90 back in fifth and the only other skier within a second of McGrath.

McGrath has four career wins and 19 podiums on the World Cup circuit and took silver behind Meillard in slalom at last season’s world championships. He’s aiming for his second win of the season after a slalom victory in Alta Badia, Italy, last month.

Two more slaloms remain before the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics open on Feb. 6, with the men competing in Bormio.

McGrath’s father Felix competed for the U.S. at the 1988 Calgary Olympics in slalom and giant slalom. His mother is Norwegian and competed in cross-country skiing for the University of Vermont.

McGrath was careful on the opening gates and then accelerated on the steepest section of the Männlichen course to open up his advantage. In the finish area, he kicked off his ski and caught it like retired Swiss great Didier Cuche used to do.

