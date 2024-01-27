No. 20 Texas Tech beats No. 11 Oklahoma 85-84 to solidify its hold atop Big 12

NORMAN, Okla. — (AP) — Chance McMillian scored 27 points to help No. 20 Texas Tech beat No. 11 Oklahoma 85-84 on Saturday and solidify the Red Raiders' hold on first place in the Big 12.

Pop Isaacs had 18 points, including 13 in the second half when the Red Raiders (16-3, 5-1) overcame a nine-point deficit.

McMillian made 10 of 13 shots and was 6 of 8 from 3-point range for the Red Raiders, who shot 52.6% from the field.

Isaacs made a pair of free throws with 2.1 second left in the game to give Texas Tech an 85-81 lead. Oklahoma’s Rivaldo Soares made a 3-pointer as time expired. He led the Sooners (15-5, 3-4) with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Oklahoma has lost four of its last six games and six of its last eight against Texas Tech.

Otega Oweh had 14 points and Milos Uzan and Sam Godwin each scored 13 for the Sooners, who shot 47.5% for the game and 42.3% from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders proved Saturday they could win with limited production from their leading scorer, Isaacs, who came in averaging 19.8 points per game in conference play. Isaacs was limited to five points in the first half, but the team got double-figure scoring from three others, including Joe Toussaint, who had 14 points, including four clutch free throws down the stretch.

Oklahoma: The Sooners’ streak of seven consecutive weeks in the top 15 is in jeopardy. They have dropped two straight and continues to struggle against ranked teams. The Sooners’ only top 25 win this season came in November against then-No. 23 USC.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Visits TCU on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma: Visits Kansas State on Tuesday night.

