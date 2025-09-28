No. 15 Tennessee rallies to force OT and beat Mississippi State 41-34

STARKVILLE, Miss. — (AP) — Joey Aguilar forced overtime with a 6-yard touchdown run with 1:55 left and DeSean Bishop scored on a 25-yard run on the first play of the extra session in No. 15 Tennessee's 41-34 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday.

The Volunteers (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) trailed 34-27 after Zakari Tillman’s interception and Seydou Traore's 2-yard scoring run.

Tennessee tied on a 13-play, 75-yard drive. After Bishop scored in OT, the Vols stopped the Bulldogs (4-1, 0-1) on downs inside the 5.

Held down for the better part of three quarters, the Vols finished with 466 yards of total offense. Aguilar was 24 of 40 for 335 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Mike Matthews had six catches for 118 yards for Tennessee, and Chris Brazzell II added six receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown. Bishop carried 11 times for 72 yards.

Tennessee sacked Blake Shapen five times and had 11 tackles for loss while turning in two defensive touchdowns on an interception and fumble return.

For the Bulldogs , it was a solid offensive output as

Shapen was 18 of 29 for 180 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Fluff Bothwell’s ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

Takeaways

Tennessee: Facing what felt like a must-win situation after losing two weeks ago against Georgia, the Vols stayed alive for playoff consideration.

Mississippi State: Missed a chance to get to 5-0 with two wins over top 15 teams.

Up next

Tennessee: Hosts Arkansas on Oct. 11.

Mississippi State: At Texas A&M on Oct. 4.

