No. 14 Oklahoma, Mateer get back on track with a 26-7 win over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a long, disappointing week for Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer, the Washington State transfer who shouldered much of the blame for the Sooners' 23-6 defeat at Texas last week.

Mateer and the 14th-ranked Sooners' defense made sure to put that loss behind them in a 26-7 win over South Carolina on Saturday.

Mateer threw for 150 yards and a touchdown while the defense sacked Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers six times, had a interception and a safety to get back to their winning ways.

“I expected better than that,” Mateer said of his three interception showing against the Longhorns. “Today, whether I was feeling good or not, I was going to play. I got myself to a good point, the team was in a good spot and, yeah, played well.”

Oklahoma (6-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) recovered with a steady, mistake-free offense and a best-in-the-nation defense to beat the Gamecocks (3-4, 1-4).

Mateer led touchdown drives of 75 and 92 yards and the Sooners held on fourth-and-goal from their own 5 for a 14-0 lead.

Tory Blaylock had an 18-yard touchdown run to open the scoring and Xavier Robinson bullied his way into the end zone from 10 yards out to take a two-touchdown lead.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables appreciated his team’s courage and toughness in dismissing outside noise and focusing on South Carolina.

“Whenever anybody questioned our team from a week ago, our guy had the ability to block it out,” Venables said.

Oklahoma came in leading the nation in yards allowed at 193 and kept the pressure up against the Gamecocks. Defensive end Taylor Wein sniffed out a fake punt pass by South Carolina's Mason Love and got the interception. Five plays later, Mateer found Isaiah Sategna III for a 20-yard TD and a 24-7 lead.

Then again, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables knows how to lock down South Carolina at home. He went 4-1 at Williams-Brice Stadium as Clemson's defensive coordinator, and his group held the Gamecocks to an average of 285 yards and four points in Venables' last three times in the building.

Sellers, a projected NFL first-round draft pick, finished with 124 yards passing. As a parting shot, Oklahoma defensive tackle Markus Strong tackled tailback Matt Fuller in the end zone for a safety with about four minutes left.

Blaylock ran for 101 yards and Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell matched his career long with a 55-yard field goal.

South Carolina struggles

The Oklahoma game was a turning point for the Gamecocks a season ago, when a 3-3 team beat the Sooners 35-9 to start a six-game winning streak. This time, it continued a slide South Carolina can't seem to escape. Things don't get easier with Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M the next three games.

“Right now, I am not getting the most out of this team as the head football coach,” Beamer said.

The takeaway

Oklahoma: It was a satisfying result for the Sooners, who did not want the Texas loss lingering with the heart of their SEC schedule (Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU) ahead.

South Carolina: Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer hoped that dismissing offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley after losing at LSU last week might fire up his underperforming group. But Oklahoma chased Sellers much of the game and prevented almost any deep passes.

Up next

Oklahoma returns home to face No. 5 Ole Miss on Saturday.

South Carolina plays its third straight ranked opponent when it hosts No. 6 Alabama on Saturday.

