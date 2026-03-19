Sports

No. 1 overall seed Duke survives 16-seed Siena, rallies for 71-65 win in 1st round of March Madness

By AARON BEARD
APTOPIX NCAA Siena Duke Basketball Duke's Cameron Boozer (12) and Nikolas Khamenia (14) battle for the ball with Siena's Riley Mulvey (55), Brendan Coyle (21) and Gavin Doty (4) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)
By AARON BEARD

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Duke barely avoided a shocking upset to open the NCAA Tournament, with the No. 1 overall seed having to rally from 13 points down and going ahead for good in the final 5 minutes to beat 16th-seeded Siena 71-65 on Thursday.

Cameron Boozer had 22 points and 13 rebounds for the East Region's headliner, which hit its first four shots yet need a comeback against a fearless upstart playing just five players right up to the final seconds.

And yet, the Saints took it to the Blue Devils (33-2) at every turn.

The No. 1 seeds entered the week with a 158-2 record against 16 seeds in the tournament, the outliers being Virginia's loss to UMBC in 2018 and Purdue's loss to Fairleigh Dickinson in 2023.

And Duke — a blueblood with five NCAA titles — spent much of Thursday in serious danger of being added to that list before finally wrestling away control of the game in the last 8 minutes.

Gavin Doty scored 21 points to lead the Saints (23-12), with his third 3 giving Siena a 61-56 lead with 7:53 left. But Duke ran off 11 unanswered points to finally push ahead for good.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

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