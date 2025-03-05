No. 1 Auburn falls 83-72 to No. 22 Texas A&M behind Zhuric Phelps' 19 points

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — (AP) — Zhuric Phelps scored 19 points off the bench and No. 22 Texas A&M never trailed in an 83-72 win over top-ranked Auburn on Tuesday night.

It’s Texas A&M’s first-ever win over a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll and ends a six-game winning streak for the Tigers, who clinched the Southeastern Conference title with a win over Kentucky on Saturday.

Texas A&M (21-9, 10-7 SEC) denied Auburn (27-3, 15-2) an undefeated conference road record after the Tigers entered the game 9-0 in SEC road games this season.

The Aggies, who snapped a season-long four-game skid, led by double digits for most of the night and were up 12 with about two minutes to go before Tahaad Pettiford made a 3-pointer to get Auburn within 79-70. But Phelps made two free throws to extend the lead.

Pettiford made three 3-pointers in less than two minutes early in the second half to power a run that got the Tigers within six, but Wade Taylor IV had a three-point play that started a 5-0 run which pushed A&M’s advantage to 62-51.

Pettiford led Auburn with 19 points, including six 3-pointers.

The Aggies got their first win since Feb. 15 against Arkansas in front of a rowdy crowd of 12,257 that included 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel and Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans, who starred at Texas A&M together.

Takeaways

Auburn: The Tigers were hurt by an off night from top scorer Johni Broome, who entered the game averaging 18.4 points but managed just eight. He left the game for a couple of minutes early in the first half with what appeared to be a shoulder injury but played 32 minutes despite the problem.

Texas A&M: The Aggies rebounded from their recent struggles with the big win that should give them momentum entering the SEC tournament.

Key moment

The Aggies asserted their dominance from the beginning of this one, jumping out to a 12-2 lead and controlling the game throughout.

Key stat

Texas A&M, which entered the game leading the nation in offensive rebounding, had a 24-9 advantage.

Up next

Auburn hosts No. 7 Alabama Saturday and Texas A&M visits LSU.

