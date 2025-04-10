Nick Taylor tees off in Masters 2025: UW star joins golf’s elite at Augusta

AUGUSTA — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The 2025 Masters Tournament is upon us, and for the third time in his golfing career, former University of Washington (UW) golf star Nick Taylor will be participating, playing alongside some of the best in the world this weekend down in Augusta, Georgia.

Taylor is currently ranked the No. 31 golfer in the world golf rankings. Taylor, 36, won the 2009 Mark H. McCormack Medal and the 2010 Ben Hogan Award while he was a student at UW. As a Husky, he spent 20 weeks as the top-ranked amateur in the world before graduating from the university in 2010.

As a professional golfer, he has won five PGA Tour events, including a win in the past three years. This is his third Masters appearance in his burgeoning career, with his best finish being a tie for 29th in 2020.

Taylor teed off at 9:11 a.m. Thursday, paired with Dustin Johnson and amateur Justin Hastings.

Freddie Couples makes history

Seattle native Fred Couples became the 15th player in Masters history to make at least 40 starts, winning the 1992 Masters.

The World Golf Hall of Famer has 11 top-10 and 20 top-25 finishes at the Augusta National in his career, and made history at the Masters as the oldest player to ever make the cut at 63 years, 6 months, and 5 days of age.

Fred Couples started his first round off right. #themasters pic.twitter.com/0bl2M4tYV2 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2025

Follow Frank Sumrall on X.

