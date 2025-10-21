Tippett scores twice as Flyers hand Kraken first regulation loss of season

Owen Tippett scored twice and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Monday night, ending Seattle’s five-game point streak to open the season.

Travis Konecny, Tyson Foerster and Noah Cates also scored for Philadelphia, which won for the third time in four games. Cam York finished with three assists, while Sean Couturier added two. Goalie Dan Vladar made 21 saves for the Flyers.

Jordan Eberle and rookie Jani Nyman scored for Seattle.

The Kraken entered the night 3-0-2 but gave up four straight goals after taking an early lead.

Joey Daccord allowed all five goals on 21 shots before being replaced by Philipp Grubauer, who made six saves in the third period.

Eberle opened the scoring 7:16 into the game, redirecting a shot from defenseman Cale Fleury past Vladar.

Rookie Berkly Catton assisted on the play for his first NHL point in his debut.

The Flyers quickly responded. Tippett tied the game at 9:56 with his third straight game with a goal, capitalizing on a play started by Couturier behind the net.

Foerster put Philadelphia in front 3:23 later with a power-play goal from the left circle.

Philadelphia broke the game open in the second period, scoring twice in 33 seconds.

Konecny redirected Egor Zamula’s pass at 4:59, and Cates followed with a power-play tip-in at 5:32 to make it 4-1.

Nyman briefly cut the deficit to two with a power-play goal at 8:33, but Tippett’s second of the night and fifth of the season at 15:40 restored the three-goal cushion.

Seattle couldn’t recover in the third period, managing only six shots on goal against a Flyers defense that kept pressure off Vladar.

The Kraken continue their six-game road trip Tuesday in Washington.

©2025 Cox Media Group