Seattle Kraken face long playoff odds with new coach Lane Lambert

The Seattle Kraken enter the 2025-26 NHL season with a new head coach, several key roster changes, and long playoff odds after finishing near the bottom of the Pacific Division last year.

Lane Lambert, hired in May, becomes the Kraken’s third coach in as many seasons.

He replaces Dan Bylsma, who lasted only one year after the team’s disappointing 35-41-6 record in 2024-25, which left Seattle well out of playoff contention.

The Kraken open their season Oct. 9 at home against the Anaheim Ducks.

Seattle saw several departures, including forward Tucker Robertson, defenseman Gustav Olofsson, center Mikey Eyssimont, and goaltender Ales Stezka. The organization also moved on from Bylsma.

To offset those losses, the Kraken added forward Mason Marchment, center Frederick Gaudreau, defenseman Ryan Lindgren, and veteran goalie Matt Murray.

Marchment, who scored 22 goals with Dallas last season, and Gaudreau, a reliable two-way center, are expected to bolster a Kraken offense that averaged fewer than three goals per game.

Lindgren adds physicality on the blue line, while Murray joins a crowded goaltending group.

Goaltender Joey Daccord has emerged as the team’s most consistent option. He went 27-23-5 last season with a 2.75 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

Behind him, Philipp Grubauer struggled mightily, posting just eight wins with a .875 save percentage. Murray has played only two NHL games since 2023, making his role uncertain.

Seattle’s depth will be tested early. Forward Kaapo Kakko is expected to miss the first six weeks with a broken hand. Young defenseman Ryker Evans is sidelined for 6-8 weeks with an upper-body injury.

The Kraken do have offensive talent. Jared McCann is chasing his fifth straight 20-goal season, while Jaden Schwartz nearly tied his career best with 22 goals last year.

Defenseman Brandon Montour also set a career high with 18 goals. With Marchment joining the mix, Seattle will have five players capable of scoring 20 or more goals.

But defensive play remains a concern. The Kraken ranked near the bottom of the league in five-on-five defense and struggled on the penalty kill last season.

Without major improvement, they could again find themselves outside the playoff picture.

Just two years removed from a thrilling playoff run in 2023, Seattle is staring at another uphill climb.

Sportsbook BetMGM lists the Kraken’s Stanley Cup odds at 200-to-1, among the longest in the NHL.

