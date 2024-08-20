Seattle Kraken agree to 7-year contract extension with Matty Beniers worth $50 million

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken agreed to a seven-year contract with center Matty Beniers on Tuesday that locks up the first draft pick in franchise history and former Calder Trophy winner through the 2030-31 season.

Beniers’ new deal will average $7.14 million per season and he becomes the first Seattle draft pick to sign a contract extension. Beniers was a restricted free agent.

“Matty has been a core part of our team since making his NHL debut, not only on the ice, but in his commitment to our community and our fans,” Seattle general manager Ron Francis said. “Signing Matty to a new contract was a top priority for our offseason, and we are excited to have it done. We’re looking forward to seeing Matty take the next steps as a player and watching him contribute to many more memorable moments for our franchise.”

Beniers was the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NHL draft and made his debut late in Seattle’s inaugural season. He flashed as one of the top young centers in the league during his first full season with the Kraken when he had 24 goals and 57 points and was selected as the top rookie in the league. Beniers helped lead Seattle to the playoffs in just its second season.

But Beniers took a step-back last season along with the rest of the Kraken lineup as scoring became a constant challenge for the team. Beniers had just 15 goals and 37 points, and had his shooting rate drop from 16.2% percent in 2022-23 to 11.3% last season.

Seattle will be hoping that Beniers can rediscover the offensive form from his rookie season under new coach Dan Bylsma. Defense and goaltending were not the issue last season for the Kraken and ended up with them missing the playoffs. It was problems at the offensive end where Seattle averaged just 2.61 goals per game and were held to zero or one goal 27 times in 82 games.

Beniers returning to being a consistent point scorer would be a big step in helping the overall offense. Beniers didn’t pick up his first goal until game No. 14 last season and he had just 19 points in the first 45 games prior to the All-Star break.

Beniers’ extension is the same length and value as what defenseman Brandon Montour signed with the Kraken in free agency.

