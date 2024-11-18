New York Rangers extend unbeaten streak against Seattle with 2-0 win

The New York Rangers defeated the Seattle Kraken 2-0 Sunday night at Climate Pledge Arena, with goals from Alexis Lafreniere and Zac Jones.

The victory extended New York’s all-time record against Seattle to 6-0-1 and snapped the Kraken’s four-game winning streak.

Jonathan Quick delivered a standout performance for the Rangers, stopping all 24 shots he faced for his second consecutive shutout and the 62nd of his career.

Quick, serving as Igor Shesterkin’s backup, remains undefeated in his five starts this season.

The scoring began late in the second period when Lafreniere capitalized on a pass from Artemi Panarin to put the Rangers ahead. Panarin’s assist extended his point-scoring streak to seven games. Jones added the insurance goal early in the third period, completing a sequence that began with his defensive play in New York’s zone. After receiving a pass from Kaapo Kakko in the left circle, Jones sent a shot past Philipp Grubauer’s right shoulder, a rare lapse for the Seattle goaltender, who finished with 21 saves.

The Rangers, now 6-0-1 against Seattle since the Kraken entered the NHL, continue their road trip on Tuesday in Vancouver.

The Kraken will wrap up a six-game homestand on Wednesday against Nashville.

