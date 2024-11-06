Seattle Kraken

Lehkonen scores go-ahead goal in return from injury as Avalanche beat Kraken 6-3

By DENNIS GEORGATOS, Associated Press and KIRO 7 News Staff
Source: FR42408 AP

Kraken Avalanche Hockey Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) is congratulated by teammate Casey Mittelstadt (37) after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

By DENNIS GEORGATOS, Associated Press and KIRO 7 News Staff

DENVER — Arturri Lehkonen scored the go-ahead goal on a power play in his season debut and Nathan MacKinnon had five assists as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Mikko Rantanen added two goals for the Avalanche, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Ivan Ivan, Nikolai Kovalenko and Chris Wagner also scored for Colorado.

Cale Makar had two assists but the star defenseman barely played in the second half of the game and appeared to be slowed by an apparent injury during a brief shift.

MacKinnon and Makar extended their season-opening point streaks to 13 games.

Lehkonen played for the first time since offseason shoulder surgery.

Jared McCann, Jaden Schwartz and Brandon Montour scored for the Kraken.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read