Lehkonen scores go-ahead goal in return from injury as Avalanche beat Kraken 6-3

DENVER — Arturri Lehkonen scored the go-ahead goal on a power play in his season debut and Nathan MacKinnon had five assists as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Mikko Rantanen added two goals for the Avalanche, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Ivan Ivan, Nikolai Kovalenko and Chris Wagner also scored for Colorado.

Cale Makar had two assists but the star defenseman barely played in the second half of the game and appeared to be slowed by an apparent injury during a brief shift.

MacKinnon and Makar extended their season-opening point streaks to 13 games.

Lehkonen played for the first time since offseason shoulder surgery.

Jared McCann, Jaden Schwartz and Brandon Montour scored for the Kraken.

©2024 Cox Media Group