Kraken put ‘C’ on Eberle, giving every NHL team a captain for the 1st time since the 2010-11 season

By The Associated Press and KIRO 7 News Staff

Jordan Eberle Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle watches the play during the first period in an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Maddy Grassy) (Maddy Grassy/AP)

SEATTLE, Wash. — (AP) — The Seattle Kraken selected Jordan Eberle as their captain Tuesday moments before their season opener, filling the last void at that spot among the NHL’s 32 teams.

Every team in the league has a captain for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

The Utah Hockey Club recently announced Clayton Keller as their captain, and the Buffalo Sabres put the “C” on young leader Rasmus Dahlin before they opened their season in Prague. The other new captains this year are Anaheim’s Radko GudasChicago’s Nick Foligno and Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman, the successor to Steven Stamkos, who was not re-signed and left for Nashville in free agency.

Many teams in recent years have chosen to go without a captain and instead rely on a leadership group of three alternates wearing an “A” on their jerseys.

