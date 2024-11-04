Kraken lose 2-0 to Bruins, extend losing streak after shutout weekend

Jeremy Swayman recorded his first shutout of the season with 23 saves as the Boston Bruins defeated the Seattle Kraken 2-0 on Sunday night.

Boston took an early lead, with Justin Brazeau scoring on a tip-in just over three minutes into the game off a well-placed pass from Nikita Zadorov. Charlie McAvoy added a secondary assist on the goal.

The Bruins struck again less than seven minutes later when Charlie Coyle capitalized on a shot from the crease, set up by Brad Marchand and Elias Lindholm.

The two quick goals gave Boston early control, and they maintained that edge, outshooting the Kraken 15-3 in the first period and putting pressure on Seattle throughout.

Seattle goaltender Joey Daccord managed 31 saves in the loss, but the Kraken struggled to keep up with Boston’s offensive push.

This defeat follows another shutout loss for Seattle, who fell 3-0 to Ottawa on Saturday.

The Kraken have now lost six of their last seven games, struggling to find momentum as they near the end of a challenging five-game road trip.

With this victory, the Bruins are set to visit the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, while the Kraken head to Colorado to face the Avalanche in their final game of the trip.

©2024 Cox Media Group