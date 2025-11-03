Kraken fall in OT again as Rangers’ Cuylle seals win, Seattle sets franchise-low shots

Will Cuylle scored 2:42 into overtime to lift the New York Rangers past the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Saturday night, according to the Associated Press.

The overtime win capped a perfect road trip for the Rangers, who have now won three straight.

Cuylle, who also had an assist, has recorded points in four consecutive games.

Vladislav Gavrikov and Noah Laba each scored in the first period for New York, while goaltender Igor Shesterkin needed just 11 saves to secure the win.

Seattle, meanwhile, dropped its second straight overtime game and sixth overall this season that extended beyond regulation.

Chandler Stephenson and Brandon Montour found the net for the Kraken, and Joey Daccord made 24 saves.

The Rangers struck first 10:16 into the game when Gavrikov’s wrist shot from above the left circle beat Daccord.

It was the defenseman’s first goal with New York since signing a seven-year, $49 million deal on July 1.

The Kraken answered with 7:11 remaining in the period when Stephenson converted a power-play chance with a wrist shot from the left circle.

New York quickly reclaimed the lead 61 seconds later when Laba scored off a rebound.

Montour tied the game 2-2 midway through the second period on a one-timer from the top right circle, marking his third goal in two games.

The Rangers appeared to score again late in the second period, but the goal was overturned after review determined the puck entered the net during a scramble in which Daccord was pushed into the crease.

Seattle managed only 13 shots on goal — a franchise record low, breaking its previous mark of 17.

Cuylle ended the game in overtime with a quick snap shot from the right circle, sealing New York’s sweep of its road trip.

The Kraken welcome the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday night at home.

©2025 Cox Media Group