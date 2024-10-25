Ehlers scores in OT as Jets remain undefeated with 4-3 win over Kraken

Nikolaj Ehlers scored 1:26 into overtime, securing a 4-3 victory for the Winnipeg Jets over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night, extending Winnipeg’s undefeated season to 7-0.

Nino Niederreiter led Winnipeg’s offense with two goals, and Gabriel Vilardi added another, while goaltender Connor Hellebuyck tallied 29 saves.

The Jets currently sit second in league scoring, having scored three or more goals in four consecutive games and in five of their seven games so far this season.

Seattle’s Matty Beniers also had a standout game with two goals and an assist, including the tying goal with just 3:22 left in regulation, forcing the game into overtime.

Jordan Eberle scored Seattle’s third goal, bringing him to six goals in the team’s first eight games. Goalie Joey Daccord made 32 saves for the Kraken.

The Kraken initially thought they had taken the lead on an Oliver Bjorkstrand goal midway through the second period, but it was overturned after a review for goaltender interference.

Vilardi capitalized on the missed opportunity minutes later, putting Winnipeg up 2-1, a turning point in the close matchup.

Winnipeg outshot Seattle 29-20 after the first period, ultimately finding the net four times to clinch the win.

The Jets are set to face Calgary on Saturday, while the Kraken will return to Climate Pledge Arena to host the Carolina Hurricanes.

©2024 Cox Media Group