Video shows fan squatting Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025 JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 04: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has put the team on his back plenty of times this season, but now a fan is putting Lawrence on HER back.

TikTok user nahtahshaa posted a video on the platform with the caption “When you run into Trevor Lawrence the QB for the Jags at a bar & ask to squat him.”

It shows her posing for a picture with him and then proceeding to squat all 6 feet 6 inches and 220 pounds of him!

It appears the video was taken at Pete’s Bar in Neptune Beach.

The woman who posted it said she’s a Navy veteran.

Even the NFL reposted the video.

Jacksonville affiliate WJAX-TV reached out to the Jags to confirm the authenticity of the video and a representative replied, “It appears to be real. LOL”

