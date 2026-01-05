Video shows fan squatting Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has put the team on his back plenty of times this season, but now a fan is putting Lawrence on HER back.

TikTok user nahtahshaa posted a video on the platform with the caption “When you run into Trevor Lawrence the QB for the Jags at a bar & ask to squat him.”

It shows her posing for a picture with him and then proceeding to squat all 6 feet 6 inches and 220 pounds of him!

It appears the video was taken at Pete’s Bar in Neptune Beach.

The woman who posted it said she’s a Navy veteran.

Even the NFL reposted the video.

Jacksonville affiliate WJAX-TV reached out to the Jags to confirm the authenticity of the video and a representative replied, “It appears to be real. LOL”

