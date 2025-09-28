Steelers backup quarterback ‘jumped and robbed’ in Ireland, according to a report

A Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was “jumped and robbed” while in Ireland, according to a report.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says backup quarterback Skylar Thompson, who is on injured reserve, was robbed on Friday night. He suffered “minor injuries” but is ok and with the team.

NFL Network obtained a statement from Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten that said, “We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin. We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident.”

The NFLPA also issued a statement about the incident, which said in part, “As always, our priority is the health and safety of our player members - especially as we continue to work on player protections and well-being while playing international games - and we will continue to support Skylar in any way he needs.”

