Seahawks win 18-16 without a touchdown as Myers sets franchise mark

Jason Myers kicked a franchise-record six field goals, including a 56-yarder in the final half-minute, as the Seattle Seahawks edged the Indianapolis Colts 18-16 on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

The decisive kick came with 29 seconds remaining, capping a late response after Indianapolis briefly took the lead.

Philip Rivers, starting his first game in nearly five years after coming out of retirement, guided the Colts into position for Blake Grupe’s 60-yard field goal with 47 seconds left.

Seattle had just enough time to answer.

Rashid Shaheed returned the ensuing kickoff 28 yards to the Seahawks’ 37-yard line, and Sam Darnold completed two passes to Shaheed for 25 yards to move into range for Myers.

The drive marked Darnold’s third game-winning drive this season and the 13th of his career.

Indianapolis turned to Rivers in an effort to revive its season after Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon.

Rivers, 44, had been coaching high school football and was a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist before rejoining the Colts.

While his statistics were modest, Rivers put Indianapolis in position to win.

He completed 18 of 27 passes for 120 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The interception came on the final play, when Rivers attempted to force a throw downfield with 11 seconds left.

Coby Bryant made the catch, his fourth interception of the season, a career high.

The loss extended Indianapolis’ slide to four straight games and five losses in its last six, dropping the Colts to 8-6 and out of playoff position in the AFC.

Seattle improved to 11-3 and kept pace with the Los Angeles Rams atop the NFC West.

The Seahawks did not score a touchdown, winning solely on Myers’ leg for the first time since Dec. 26, 2024, when Seattle beat Chicago 6-3.

Myers, who entered the game as the NFL’s leading scorer, raised his season total to a career-high 153 points.

His previous best was 143 points in 2022.

Along with the game-winner, he connected from 47, 52, 46, 32 and 30 yards.

The six field goals were one short of his career high; he made seven while playing for the New York Jets in a 2018 win over Indianapolis.

Darnold finished 22 of 36 for 271 yards.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the NFL’s leading receiver, caught seven passes for 113 yards.

The Seahawks host the Rams on Thursday night with the NFC West lead at stake.

©2025 Cox Media Group