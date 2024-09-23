Seahawks stay undefeated with win over Dolphins as Miami’s quarterback struggles deepen

SEATTLE — Geno Smith threw for 289 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown to DK Metcalf, as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Miami Dolphins 24-3 on Sunday.

The win pushed Seattle to a 3-0 start, while Miami faced more uncertainty with another quarterback injury.

Miami’s Skylar Thompson, starting in place of Tua Tagovailoa, left the game in the third quarter after suffering a chest injury.

Thompson had completed 13 of 19 passes for 107 yards before being sidelined, leaving Tim Boyle to lead the offense.

Boyle struggled to generate any comeback as the Dolphins, already down 17-3, could not close the gap.

Thompson’s injury appeared to occur after a sack by Tyrel Dodson on a previous drive, though Dre’Mont Jones later hit him.

The Dolphins’ offense stalled throughout the game. Jason Sanders managed only a 23-yard field goal in the first quarter and finished with just 205 total yards.

Seattle’s offense started strong, with Smith throwing for 133 yards in the first quarter.

The highlight was a deep 71-yard pass to Metcalf on the final play of the first quarter.

However, the Seahawks’ momentum slowed due to penalties, with both teams being flagged 11 times.

Zach Charbonnet added 91 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including a 10-yard run that sealed the win with under five minutes remaining.

Miami had an opportunity to make it a one-score game after Zach Sieler intercepted a pass deflected by Calais Campbell in the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins reached Seattle’s 3-yard line but turned the ball over on downs after failing on four attempts.

Injuries piled up for both teams, with Miami losing left tackle Terron Armstead (eye) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) in the first half.

Seattle’s defense took a hit as well, with rookie Byron Murphy II (hamstring) and Leonard Williams (ribs) ruled out at halftime.

Up next, the Dolphins host Tennessee on “Monday Night Football,” while the Seahawks head to Detroit for their Monday night matchup.

