Seahawks snap losing streak against 49ers with last-second touchdown by Smith

Geno Smith’s 13-yard scramble with 12 seconds left lifted the Seattle Seahawks to a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, snapping a six-game losing streak against their division rivals.

The win brings Seattle (5-5) into a three-way tie for second place in the NFC West with the 49ers (5-5) and Rams, leaving all three teams a game behind the first-place Arizona Cardinals.

Smith orchestrated the game-winning drive after Seattle took over at its 20-yard line with 2:38 remaining. He completed seven of eight passes for 65 yards before running into the end zone against a 49ers defense missing star edge rusher Nick Bosa, who left earlier in the game due to a hip injury.

San Francisco had taken a 17-13 lead in the fourth quarter when quarterback Brock Purdy connected with Jauan Jennings on a 30-yard touchdown pass. The 49ers appeared poised for a win after stopping Seattle on consecutive short-yardage plays deep in Seahawks territory. However, they failed to run out the clock on offense, giving Smith and the Seahawks one last opportunity.

Smith finished the game 25 of 32 for 221 yards with one interception and the decisive touchdown run. Rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba recorded 10 catches for 110 yards, and Kenneth Walker III contributed a 1-yard rushing touchdown. Kicker Jason Myers added two long field goals for Seattle after the offense stalled in the red zone during the first half.

For the 49ers, Purdy completed 21 of 28 passes for 159 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception while adding a 10-yard rushing score. Jennings had 10 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown, while Christian McCaffrey tallied 106 yards from scrimmage.

Both teams struggled offensively in the first half. Purdy’s scramble was San Francisco’s only touchdown before halftime, while Seattle managed only two field goals after Smith was sacked on key third downs.

Injuries affected both sides throughout the game. The Seahawks lost wide receiver Laviska Shenault (oblique) and cornerback Dee Williams (ankle) early on. For the 49ers, tight end George Kittle (hamstring) was inactive, Bosa exited in the third quarter, and linebacker Tatum Bethune (knee) and wide receiver Jacob Cowing (concussion) also left with injuries.

Seattle will host the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday, while San Francisco heads to Green Bay for their next matchup.

