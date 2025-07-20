Seahawks release veteran tight end Noah Fant ahead of training camp

The Seattle Seahawks released tight end Noah Fant on Sunday, just days before the start of training camp, according to the Associated Press.

Fant, 27, spent three seasons with the Seahawks after joining the team in the 2022 trade that sent quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

During his time in Seattle, Fant recorded 130 catches for 1,400 yards and five touchdowns.

The move comes as Fant was set to enter the final year of a two-year contract, which included a non-guaranteed salary of $8.49 million.

By releasing him now, the Seahawks free up $8.91 million in salary cap space.

Fant was originally a first-round draft pick by Denver in 2019.

His departure leaves the door open for Seattle’s younger tight ends to play a bigger role in the upcoming season.

Among those expected to step up are second-year player AJ Barner, who had 30 receptions for 245 yards in 2024, and rookie Elijah Arroyo, drafted in the second round this year.

The team also brought in veteran Eric Saubert on a one-year deal.

Undrafted rookies Marshall Lang and Nick Kallerup will compete for roster spots during camp.

