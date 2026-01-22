Seahawks, Rams clash in rare No. 1 offense vs. No. 1 defense NFC title game

Sunday night’s NFC Championship Game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams features multiple historic milestones and rare statistical matchups as both teams play for a Super Bowl berth.

Seahawks, Rams meet in rare offense vs. defense showdown

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Los Angeles Rams at 3:30 p.m. on FOX in a matchup that pits the league’s top scoring defense against its top scoring offense.

Seattle led the NFL in scoring defense during the 2025 regular season, allowing 17.2 points per game.

The Rams led the league in scoring offense, averaging 30.5 points per game.

It is only the third conference championship game since 1970 to feature the No. 1 scoring offense against the No. 1 scoring defense from the regular season.

The previous two came in the 2014 NFC Championship Game between Green Bay and Seattle and the 1980 NFC Championship Game between Dallas and Philadelphia.

Rams chasing history as road underdogs

With a win at Seattle, the Rams would become the fifth non-division winner since NFL realignment in 2002 to reach the Super Bowl.

The others are the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2010 Green Bay Packers, 2007 New York Giants and 2005 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Los Angeles enters the game as the No. 5 seed.

Coaching milestones on both sidelines

Rams coach Sean McVay enters Sunday with 10 career playoff wins, including a Super Bowl LVI victory.

With a win, McVay — who turns 40 on Saturday — would surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula for the most postseason wins by a head coach under age 45.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald led Seattle to 14 regular-season wins in 2025, a franchise record.

With a win Sunday, Macdonald, 38, would tie McVay’s 2021 season for the most wins by a head coach under age 40 in a single season, including the playoffs.

Quarterbacks with Super Bowl implications

Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold ranked fifth in the NFL with 4,048 passing yards in his first season with the Seahawks.

With a win Sunday, Darnold would become the fifth starting quarterback since 2000 to reach the Super Bowl in his first season with a team.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford led the NFL with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdown passes during the regular season.

With a win at Seattle, Stafford would become the sixth player in NFL history to lead the league in both passing yards and touchdown passes and reach the Super Bowl in the same season.

Star receivers on both sides

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams led the NFL with 14 touchdown receptions this season.

With a win, Adams could become the fifth player since 1990 to lead the league in touchdown catches and reach the Super Bowl in the same year.

Rams receiver Puka Nacua led the NFL with a career-high 129 receptions and finished second with 1,715 receiving yards.

With a win, he would become the fourth player to lead the league in receptions and reach the Super Bowl in the same season.

Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the NFL with a career-high 1,793 receiving yards.

With a win, Smith-Njigba could become the fourth player to lead the league in receiving yards and reach the Super Bowl in the same season.

Smith-Njigba and Nacua mark the first playoff game ever featuring two players who each had at least 1,700 receiving yards during the regular season.

Cooper Kupp faces former team

Seattle wide receiver Cooper Kupp will face the Rams, the team he spent eight seasons with and won Super Bowl LVI MVP honors.

He becomes the fifth player in NFL history to face the team he won Super Bowl MVP with in the postseason.

