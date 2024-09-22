Seahawks prepare for Dolphins as Tua Tagovailoa sidelined, Geno Smith coming off career game

Seattle Seahawks versus Miami Dolphins airs Sunday at 1 p.m. on KIRO 7

The Seattle Seahawks are gearing up to host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but Miami’s offense will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is sidelined with his third concussion in two years.

His absence has led to Skylar Thompson being named the starting quarterback for Miami in Week 3.

Tagovailoa’s injury, suffered during last Thursday’s loss to Buffalo, has raised concerns about his long-term health, and Miami has placed him on injured reserve.

Seahawks center Connor Williams, Tagovailoa’s teammate in Miami, expressed concern over the quarterback’s health. “It was awful… definitely with his history. Just prayers out to him and his family,” Williams said.

While Thompson will step in for Tagovailoa, Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald admitted it’s tough to assess Miami’s offensive game plan with limited film on Thompson. Thompson’s last start was in the 2022 playoffs against Buffalo.

“We’re talking about a couple of years of growth from when he started last in a playoff game,” Macdonald said, noting the challenge in preparing for Thompson’s unpredictability. Despite the quarterback change, Miami still has dangerous playmakers like Tyreek Hill and De’Von Achane, giving the Seahawks plenty to plan for.

On the Seahawks’ side, quarterback Geno Smith is coming off one of the best games of his career. Smith completed 75% of his passes and threw for 327 yards in Seattle’s overtime win against New England, a performance wide receiver DK Metcalf called anything but underrated. “Y’all been calling this man underrated for three years… when is it going to stop?” Metcalf said.

Seattle may once again be without running back Kenneth Walker III, who is dealing with an oblique injury. If Walker can’t play, backup Zach Charbonnet is expected to carry the load. The Seahawks’ run game struggled last week, posting only 46 yards against New England, a contrast to Walker’s 103-yard performance in Week 1.

“We’ve got to move people. Right now, we’re not moving them,” Macdonald said, emphasizing the need for improved blocking.

Seahawks fans will make their presence felt in Seattle’s notoriously loud stadium.

Miami linebacker Jordyn Brooks, a former Seahawk, said the Dolphins can quiet the crowd by making big plays on both sides of the ball. “If we’re stopping them, it won’t be that loud,” Brooks said.

Thompson, however, is no stranger to hostile environments.

He started a road playoff game in Buffalo last season and said he’s excited about the challenge of playing in front of Seattle’s raucous crowd. “That’s why football is such a great game,” Thompson said. “We’re really excited for that opportunity.”

Source: Associated Press

©2024 Cox Media Group