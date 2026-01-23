Seahawks get Holani, Arroyo back; Darnold and Cross off injury report

The Seattle Seahawks activated reserve running back George Holani and rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo from injured reserve Friday morning ahead of Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Holani, 26, was placed on injured reserve after injuring his hamstring during the Seahawks’ 30-24 win over the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 23.

“It feels great to be back with the guys,” Holani said before Wednesday’s practice. “Been a while, so I’m excited to get back out there.”

Holani rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries during the regular season and could serve as the backup to Kenneth Walker III.

Running back Zach Charbonnet, who led the Seahawks with 12 rushing touchdowns in the regular season, is out for the remainder of the playoffs with a knee injury that requires surgery.

“Yeah, George is in great shape,” coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday. “Working his tail off. Excited to get him out there.”

Arroyo, a second-round pick out of Miami in the 2025 draft, missed the final four games of the regular season and last week’s 41-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round because of a knee injury.

To make room on the active roster for Holani and Arroyo, the Seahawks placed Charbonnet and guard Bryce Cabeldue on injured reserve.

The Seahawks also received positive news elsewhere on the injury front.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, who had been dealing with an oblique injury, and offensive tackle Charles Cross, who was listed with a foot injury, were both removed from the injury report and are expected to play Sunday.

