Robinson’s one-handed OT catch lifts Rams over Seahawks 26-20

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Seattle Seahawks 26-20 in an overtime thriller on Sunday, with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson pulling off a spectacular one-handed, 39-yard touchdown catch to secure the win.

With just a field goal needed after stopping Seattle’s fourth-down attempt on the first OT possession, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford opted to go for it all, targeting Robinson deep.

Despite tight coverage from cornerback Riq Woolen, Robinson managed to grab the ball with one hand, landing in the end zone as he fell.

Stafford finished the game with 298 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Rams (4-4) notch their third consecutive win after a rough start to the season.

Robinson had six catches for 94 yards, both touchdowns coming from Stafford.

Seattle’s Geno Smith threw for 363 yards with three touchdowns but also had three interceptions.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the Seahawks’ receivers with a career-high 180 yards and two scores on seven catches.

The Seahawks (4-5), struggling at home, have now lost four straight in Seattle and five of their last six games.

The Rams rallied from an early 13-3 deficit, eventually taking a 20-13 lead when Kamren Kinchens returned an interception 103 yards for a touchdown.

However, the Seahawks tied the game late in regulation with a 14-yard touchdown from Smith to Smith-Njigba with just 51 seconds remaining.

Stafford made a final attempt to position the Rams for a game-winning field goal, but the drive stalled at midfield, setting up the overtime drama that ended with Robinson’s clutch touchdown.

