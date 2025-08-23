Packers defense overwhelms rookie Milroe as Seahawks fall 20-7 in preseason finale

Malik Willis recovered from an early interception and threw a touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs as the Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 20-7 on Saturday in the preseason finale for both teams.

Green Bay’s defense set the tone by forcing four turnovers and sacking Seattle rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe five times.

Milroe, a third-round pick out of Alabama, played the entire game with both starter Sam Darnold and backup Drew Lock resting.

He finished 13 of 24 for 148 yards, one touchdown, and three lost fumbles.

He also ran for 31 yards on seven carries.

Milroe’s struggles began early. On Seattle’s first three series, he fumbled twice.

Brenton Cox stripped him on a sack that was recovered at the Seattle 30, setting up Green Bay’s first score.

On the next possession, Milroe crossed the first-down marker on fourth-and-1 but fumbled again when Ty’Ron Hopper forced the ball loose and Kalen King recovered near midfield.

A third fumble came in the fourth quarter on a shotgun snap after Seattle had driven inside Green Bay’s 25-yard line.

Milroe’s lone highlight came in the fourth quarter, when he threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Cody White with just under 12 minutes remaining.

Willis, who started two games last year in place of an injured Jordan Love, was picked off by Ty Okada on his first drive.

He bounced back by leading a 14-play, 96-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Doubs.

The series included a 39-yard completion to rookie first-rounder Matthew Golden and a key fourth-and-2 conversion when Willis scrambled for six yards.

Green Bay’s other touchdown came when Taylor Elgersma connected with Will Sheppard on a 3-yard pass.

Kicker Brandon McManus added field goals from 48 and 52 yards.

The Packers built a 10-0 lead in the first quarter while playing many of their starters, though quarterback Jordan Love was held out as he continues to recover from surgery on his left thumb.

Love was one of 19 Green Bay players who did not suit up.

Seattle suffered an injury scare in the second quarter when wide receiver Jake Bobo and cornerback Tyler Hall collided on a punt return.

Bobo, who had scored twice the week before in a win over Kansas City, was moving forward to catch the ball when the right side of his head ran into Hall, who was blocking on the play.

Both players left for the locker room.

The preseason is now complete.

Seattle opens the regular season Sept. 7 at home against San Francisco, while Green Bay begins on the road at Detroit.

