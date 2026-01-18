LIVE UPDATES: Hawks up 17-3 in the 2nd quarter

6:09 p.m.

After 9 plays and 43 yards, 49ers Pineiro kicks a 40 yard field goal to make it 17-3 Seahawks. 11:58 left in the 2nd.

5:54 p.m.

Darnold to Smith-Njigba for a 4-yard touchdown pass. 1:50 left in the 1st quarter. Hawks up 17-0.

5:46 p.m.

Purdy’s pass to Tonges is caught, fumbled, and picked up by Love. First down Hawks on the 49ers 42.

5:41 p.m.

Hawks go 44 yards in 11 plays for Jason Myers to hit a field goal with 5:06 left in the first quarter. Seahawks up 10-0.

5:23 p.m.

Rashid Shaheed’s opening kickoff return for a touchdown gave the Seattle Seahawks an immediate lead in their first home playoff game with fans in nine years.

Rashid Shaheed with the longest postseason KOR touchdown in franchise history (95 yards).

With quarterback Sam Darnold set to start the game while playing through an injured oblique, attention was focused on Seattle’s offense as it prepared to take the field after the opening kickoff.

That wait did not last long.

Shaheed, a Pro Bowl kick returner, took the San Francisco 49ers’ opening kickoff and ran it back 95 yards for a touchdown, putting the Seahawks on the board before Darnold took his first snap.

RASHID SHAHEED 95-YARD KICKOFF RETURN TO START THE GAME.



SFvsSEA on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/buR0WrfA6x — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2026

