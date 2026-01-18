Seattle Seahawks

LIVE UPDATES: Hawks up 17-3 in the 2nd quarter

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
NFC Divisional Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 17: Zach Charbonnet #26 of the Seattle Seahawks is tackled by Renardo Green #0 of the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lumen Field on January 17, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
6:09 p.m.

After 9 plays and 43 yards, 49ers Pineiro kicks a 40 yard field goal to make it 17-3 Seahawks. 11:58 left in the 2nd.

5:54 p.m.

Darnold to Smith-Njigba for a 4-yard touchdown pass. 1:50 left in the 1st quarter. Hawks up 17-0.

5:46 p.m.

Purdy’s pass to Tonges is caught, fumbled, and picked up by Love. First down Hawks on the 49ers 42.

5:41 p.m.

Hawks go 44 yards in 11 plays for Jason Myers to hit a field goal with 5:06 left in the first quarter. Seahawks up 10-0.

5:23 p.m.

Rashid Shaheed’s opening kickoff return for a touchdown gave the Seattle Seahawks an immediate lead in their first home playoff game with fans in nine years.

With quarterback Sam Darnold set to start the game while playing through an injured oblique, attention was focused on Seattle’s offense as it prepared to take the field after the opening kickoff.

That wait did not last long.

Shaheed, a Pro Bowl kick returner, took the San Francisco 49ers’ opening kickoff and ran it back 95 yards for a touchdown, putting the Seahawks on the board before Darnold took his first snap.

