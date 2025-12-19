After antisemitic gesture apology, Puka Nacua shines in loss to Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua delivered a career-best performance against the Seattle Seahawks, but his standout night was overshadowed by an apology and renewed scrutiny over comments and gestures made earlier in the week, according to the Associated Press.

Nacua caught 12 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams’ 38-37 overtime loss to Seattle on Thursday night, setting personal records and reaching a major career milestone.

The performance came hours after he publicly apologized for participating in a gesture during an internet livestream that plays on antisemitic stereotypes.

In an Instagram post earlier Thursday, Nacua said he did not understand the meaning behind the gesture at the time.

“I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people,” Nacua said. “I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people.”

The apology appeared on a blue square, the logo of the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate.

The controversy began earlier in the week when Nacua appeared on a livestream hosted by internet personality Adin Ross.

During the broadcast, Ross suggested that Nacua perform the gesture as a touchdown celebration, and Nacua said he would and demonstrated it.

Following the game in Seattle, Nacua briefly added to the attention by posting on social media about officiating before deleting the post.

He later acknowledged that the message reflected frustration rather than careful judgment.

“It’s just a lack of awareness and just some frustration,” Nacua said. “I know there are moments when I feel, man, you watch other games and you see the calls some guys get, and you wish you could get some of those — but that’s just how football is played.”

Nacua had also criticized NFL referees during the livestream, calling them “the worst” and saying they make incorrect calls because “they want to be on TV, too.”

Despite the off-field issues, Rams coach Sean McVay said the situation did not affect Nacua’s preparation or performance.

“It wasn’t a distraction at all,” McVay said. “Did you think his play showed he was distracted? I didn’t think so either. He went off today.”

Nacua’s night added him to elite company statistically.

By reaching 4,000 receiving yards in 42 career games, he tied Odell Beckham Jr. and Justin Jefferson for the fastest players to reach that mark.

The Rams also said Nacua became just the third receiver in NFL history to record at least 160 receiving yards in three consecutive games.

Reaction to the livestream comments extended beyond football.

California Rep. Eric Swalwell criticized Nacua on social media, calling the gesture particularly insensitive in light of a recent deadly attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia.

“The Los Angeles Jewish community is on edge after the Bondi Beach massacre,” Swalwell wrote on X. “He promises an antisemitic touchdown dance for his Thursday night game. He should apologize or be dropped.”

The NFL also issued a statement addressing the situation.

“The continuing rise of antisemitism must be addressed across the world, and the NFL will continue to stand with our partners in this fight,” the league said. “Hatred has no place in our sport or society.”

After the game, McVay reiterated that Nacua had taken responsibility for his actions and understood the seriousness of the issue.

“He was very apologetic,” McVay said. “He’s a young guy that’s a great kid that’s continuing to learn about just the platform that he has. I love him, we’re going to continue to put our arm around him to help him learn and grow, but we never want to do things that ever offend anybody and I know he feels that same way.”

