49ers host the Seahawks in the season finale with the division title and top NFC seed on the line

Seattle (13-3) at San Francisco (12-4)

Saturday, 8 p.m. EST, ABC/ESPN.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Seahawks by 1.

Against the spread: Seahawks 11-5; 49ers 11-5.

Series record: Seahawks lead 31-24.

Last meeting: 49ers beat Seahawks 17-13 on Sept. 7, 2025, in Seattle

Last week: Seahawks beat the Panthers 27-10; 49ers beat the Bears 42-38.

Seahawks offense: overall (8th), rush (16th), pass (8th), scoring (2nd).

Seahawks defense: overall (6th), rush (3rd), pass (12th), scoring (2nd).

49ers offense: overall (7th), rush (22nd), pass (4th), scoring (8th).

49ers defense: overall (19th), rush (6th), pass (25th), scoring (13th).

Turnover differential: Seahawks minus-5; 49ers minus-5.

Seahawks player to watch

QB Sam Darnold was limited to 147 yards passing in a 27-10 win over Carolina last week, and will likely be asked to do much more through the air considering the Niners’ stingy run defense. Darnold started the season strong, but has endured his share of challenges after tossing four interceptions in a 21-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 16. Including the Rams game, Darnold has thrown eight TDs and eight interceptions over his past seven games.

49ers player to watch

QB Brock Purdy has had back-to-back games with at least five TDs passing and rushing, becoming the seventh player to do that in NFL history. Purdy is 2-2 against Mike Macdonald defenses with six TD passes and seven INTs. He lost when Macdonald was defensive coordinator in Baltimore in 2023, split last season against Seattle and won the season opener against the Seahawks.

Key matchup

Seattle run defense against San Francisco running game. The Seahawks have been stout against the run all season, allowing a league-low 3.7 yards per carry and ranking third best at 94.4 yards allowed per game. After struggling to gain consistent yards on the ground early in the season, the 49ers have hit their stride since returning from the bye week. They are third in the NFL with 161 yards rushing per game the past three weeks.

Key injuries

Seahawks: T Charles Cross (hamstring) will miss his third straight game. His backup Josh Jones (ankle, knee) is questionable. ... WR Rashid Shaheed (concussion) will play. ... S Coby Bryant (knee) is doubtful.

49ers: T Trent Williams didn’t practice all week injuring his hamstring on the first play from scrimmage last week and is listed as questionable. ... TE George Kittle said he plans to play after missing last week’s game with an ankle injury. He is listed as questionable. ... DL Keion White (groin), WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) and cornerback Upton Stout (concussion) are all questionable.

Series notes

The 49ers have won seven of the past eight meetings, including a playoff game in the 2022 season. ... Coach Kyle Shanahan lost eight of his first 10 meetings against Seattle before this current stretch for San Francisco. ... This is the second time in the past seven seasons the teams have met with the division title on the line in the season finale with San Francisco winning 26-21 at Seattle in 2019 after a goal-line stand.

Stats and stuff

The winner of this game earns the top seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs. The loser will head on the road next week as a wild-card team. This is the fourth time since the start of seeding in 1975 that two teams played in the final week with the winner guaranteed the No. 1 seed. ... Seattle is seeking its first division title since 2020 while San Francisco could earn its fourth in the past seven seasons. ... The Seahawks have 13 wins for the first time since the 2013 season, which is when Seattle won the Super Bowl. The Seahawks have won 13 regular-season games three times in franchise history, including in the 2005 season in which Seattle lost the Super Bowl. Seattle went 10-7 last season and hasn’t had a losing season since 2021 under Pete Carroll. ... The Seahawks are 8-3 against NFC foes this season. ... Zach Charbonnet ran for 110 yards last week for Seattle. It was Charbonnet’s first 100-yard rushing game since Dec. 8, 2024, against Arizona. ... Seahawks TE A.J. Barner has set single-season career highs in receptions (50), yards (505) and touchdowns (six). … Seattle WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who leads the NFL in receiving yards this season, has also had 100 or more catches in consecutive seasons. He has 113 catches in the 2025 season. … Ernest Jones IV has five interceptions this season for Seattle, tied for second most in the NFL. … Seahawks K Jason Myers needs six field goals made to pass David Akers (2011) for the most field goals made in a single season in NFL history with 45. ...The 49ers have converted 51% of third downs this season, the highest mark for any team since the Chiefs were at 52.2% in 2021. ... Seattle has the best third down defense in the NFL, allowing conversions on 32.4% of attempts. ... The 49ers have won six straight games and are seeking their longest winning streak in the regular season since winning the final 10 games in 2022. ... San Francisco is 5-0 in prime-time games this season. ... The 49ers have scored at least 42 points in back-to-back games for the third time ever and the first time since 1993. ... Christian McCaffrey has set a franchise record for running backs with 96 this season and needs four catches for the third season for a player with at least 100 catches and 2,000 yards from scrimmage. McCaffrey did it in 2019 and LaDainian Tomlinson in 2003. ... McCaffrey leads the NFL with 118 first downs rushing and receiving, the second most in any season in the past 15 years. .... San Francisco is last in the NFL with 18 sacks and tied for second worst with six INTs. ... The 49ers have scored TDs on 73.3% of red zone drives during their six-game winning streak. They were at 60% the first 10 games of the season. ... San Francisco is 10-1 this season when committing one or fewer turnovers in a game.

Fantasy tip

San Francisco WR Jauan Jennings has TD catches in five straight games as he has become one of Purdy’s most trusted options. The previous Niners player with a TD catch in six straight games was Terrell Owens in 2000.

