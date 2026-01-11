Jacksonville Jaguars fall to the Buffalo Bills 27-24 in Wild Card round

JACKSONVILLE, FL — The Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4) fell to the Buffalo Bills (12-5) in the opening round of the playoffs. Final score was 27-24.

Here are the scoring plays as they unfolded during the game:

4:06 PM: Jaguars T. Lawrence pass short middle intended for J. Meyers INTERCEPTED by C. Bishop (T. White) at JAX 37. C. Bishop to JAX 35 for 2 yards.

4:01 PM: Bills J. Allen up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. M. Prater extra point is GOOD, Center-R. Ferguson, Holder-M. Wishnowsky.

3:45 PM: Jaguars T. Lawrence pass short right to T. Etienne for 14 yards, TOUCHDOWN. C. Little extra point is GOOD, Center-R. Matiscik, Holder-L. Cooke.

3:33 PM: Bills J. Allen pass short left to D. Kincaid for 15 yards, TOUCHDOWN. M. Prater extra point is GOOD, Center-R. Ferguson, Holder-M. Wishnowsky. BILLS 20, JAGS 17

3:21 PM: Jags T. Lawrence pass short middle to P. Washington for 6 yards, TOUCHDOWN. JAX-A. Harrison was injured during the play. C. Little extra point is GOOD, Center-R. Matiscik, Holder-L. Cooke. JAGS 17, BILLS 13

2:59 PM: Jags C. Little 43 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-R. Matiscik, Holder-L. Cooke. BILLS 13, JAGS 10

2:53 PM: Bills M. Prater 47 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-R. Ferguson, Holder-M. Wishnowsky. BILLS 13, JAGS 7

2:29 PM: Jags Cam Little attempts 54-yard field goal and misses. Score remains BILLS 10, JAGS 7

2:02 PM: Bills J. Allen up the middle for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN. M. Prater extra point is GOOD BILLS 10, JAGS 7

1:35 PM: (Shotgun) Jaguars T. Lawrence pass short left to B. Thomas for 3 yards, TOUCHDOWN. C. Little extra point is GOOD JAGS 7, BILLS 3

1:25 PM: Bills M. Prater 50-yard field goal is GOOD. BILLS 3, JAGS 0

©2026 Cox Media Group