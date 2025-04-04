Geno Smith reportedly agrees to 2-year, $75 million extension with the Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. — (AP) — Quarterback Geno Smith, who was traded to Las Vegas nearly a month ago, agreed to two-year, $75 million extension with the Raiders, ESPN reported Thursday.

Smith’s new deal takes him through the 2027 season and includes $66.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

The Raiders acquired Smith for a third-round draft pick from the Seattle Seahawks on March 7, but didn’t immediately come to terms on an extension. Smith had one year left on his contract, but general manager John Spytek said at this week’s NFL meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, that he expected an agreement would be reached.

“We’re looking forward to having him not just for this year, but for the years to come,” Spytek said Tuesday. “When we get everything where it needs to be (with his contract), he’ll be around. I’m confident it will happen fairly soon.”

Smith threw for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns with 15 interceptions last season in Seattle.

The 34-year-old, two-time Pro Bowler reunites with first-year Raiders coach Pete Carroll.

Carroll hopes to find the kind of success he experienced when he resurrected Smith’s career by giving him a home in Seattle in 2019. Smith had lost his starting job with the New York Jets and spent one season each with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers.

Carroll turned to Smith in 2022, and the QB led the league by completing 69.8% of his passes while throwing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He was named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.

The Seahawks had winning records in all three seasons with Smith behind center.

