Cleveland Browns rookie QB’s home broken into during NFL debut

CLEVELAND, OH. — The Cleveland Browns’ rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, house was broken into, according to CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The break-in happened as he was making his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Sanders had one touchdown and went 4-of-16 for 47 yards, WOIO-19 reported.

It is unclear if anything was stolen from Sanders’ home or if any arrests have been made.

This incident is the latest in a string of athletes’ homes being broken into while playing.

As previously reported by affiliate WHIO-TV, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s home was broken into and ransacked last year.

