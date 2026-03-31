NFL approves 1-year rule allowing replay center to correct mistakes by potential replacement refs

PHOENIX — The NFL's competition committee approved a one-year rule for the upcoming season that would allow the replay center in New York to correct "clear and obvious mistakes made by on-field officials that impact the game" in case of a work stoppage involving the NFL Referees Association.

It was one of multiple rules changes announced Tuesday at the league's annual meetings.

The league is moving forward with plans to begin hiring and training replacement officials in the next several weeks because negotiations with the referees' union have been unsuccessful, two people with knowledge of the discussions have told The Associated Press. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the conversations are private.

The league and the NFL Referees Association have been negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement since the summer of 2024. The current CBA expires May 31.

The NFL's last foray into replacement officials ended in embarrassment for the league when a botched call and confusion in a prime-time game led to the end of a lockout that marred the first three weeks of the 2012 season.

Another rule change approved Tuesday allows the replay center in New York to consult with on-field officials when considering ejections for both flagrant football acts and non-football acts that weren't called on the field.

The change comes after Pittsburgh receiver DK Metcalf wasn’t ejected from a game at Detroit last season when he got into an altercation with a heckling fan. Because the on-field officials didn’t see when Metcalf swiped at the fan and so didn't throw a flag, the replay center was unable to eject Metcalf.

The league did suspend him for two games, but he was able to remain in the game at the time.

There were also three rules that affect kickoffs, including one that permits the kicking team to declare an onside kick at any time during the game, regardless of the score. Previously, only the trailing team could attempt an onside kick.

___

AP Pro Football Writers Rob Maaddi and Josh Dubow contributed to this story.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.