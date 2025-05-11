Newcastle takes advantage in Champions League race and Man United and Tottenham lose yet again

Advantage Newcastle in the race for the Champions League.

A 2-0 win against top-five rival Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday moved Newcastle closer to a return to European club soccer's top competition next term.

With just two rounds of the season to go, Eddie Howe's team leapfrogged Manchester City and is up to third in the standings.

But Nottingham Forest's Champions League chances were hit by a 2-2 draw against relegated Leicester that appeared to spark an angry reaction from owner Evangelos Marinakis towards manager Nuno Espirito Santo in an onfield exchange after the match.

Europa League finalists Manchester United and Tottenham maintained their woeful domestic form — both losing 2-0 at home.

United was beaten by West Ham and Spurs lost to FA Cup finalist Crystal Palace.

Champions League

Top five will be enough to qualify for the Champions League after England’s top flight was handed a bonus spot for its teams' performances in Europe this season.

Newcastle, however, has second place in its sights after victory against 10-man Chelsea at St. James’ Park.

Sandro Tonali fired the home team ahead from close range in the second minute and Nicolas Jackson was sent off for Chelsea in the 35th, following a VAR review, for a foul on Sven Botman.

Chelsea pushed for an equalizer after the break, but Bruno Guimaraes’ dipping shot from distance in the 90th killed off the visitors’ hopes of a comeback.

Newcastle moved a point above City, which was held 0-0 by last-placed Southampton on Saturday. It plays second-placed Arsenal next week.

“We still have two games to go and lots of twists and turns that could be around the corner," Howe said. “We have to drive forward, reflect on our next game and make sure we’re ready for Arsenal because that is a very, very tough match. We know how tight it is with the teams around us, so we’re not taking anything for granted.”

Forest held

Forest's rise from relegation fighter to Champions League contender has been one of the surprise stories of the season.

But it looks in danger of falling away in the final weeks of the season after being held at home by relegated Leicester.

While a point meant Forest will be playing European soccer of some description next term — in the Europa League or Conference League if it misses out on the big one — owner Marinakis didn't look to be in the mood to celebrate after the final whistle at the City Ground.

Approaching Espirito Santo on the field, the Greek businessman looked frustrated and appeared to remonstrate during a brief exchange before they went their separate ways.

Forest had come back from a goal down to lead 2-1 against Midlands rival Leicester, but Facundo Buonanotte leveled the game in the 81st.

Europa flops

As well as the top five, England will be represented by a sixth team in the Champions League next season after United and Tottenham advanced to an all-English Europa League final, with the winner also qualifying.

But based on domestic form, neither team looks like they should be mixing it with Europe's elite.

United's latest defeat was a club-record extending 17th loss in the Premier League to leave it languishing in 16th place.

“Everybody is focused on the final. The final is not the biggest thing in our football club,” said United coach Ruben Amorim. “We need to change a lot of things. If we don’t change the way we play and perform and feel this urgency of winning every game, we should not play in the Champions League.”

It's even worse for Tottenham - now down to 17th with a club record 20th loss in a Premier League campaign.

