New York Rangers trade veteran winger Chris Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks

Chris Kreider is heading to the Anaheim Ducks as part of a trade from the New York Rangers, ending the veteran winger's time with the organization after more than a decade as its longest-tenured player.

The teams completed the deal Thursday. The Rangers got center prospect Carey Terrance and a third-round pick from the Ducks for Kreider and a fourth-round pick, plus the salary cap space they can use this summer.

“We want to thank Chris Kreider for all of his contributions to the Rangers organization over his stellar career,” general manager Chris Drury said. “Chris has been an integral part of some of the most iconic moments in Rangers history, including setting multiple franchise records and helping the team advance to the 2014 Stanley Cup Final."

Kreider, 34, agreed earlier in the day to waive his no-trade clause to accept the move. He becomes the latest experienced player to land in Anaheim, supplementing a young core for new coach Joel Quenneville.

“Chris Kreider is the type of player we were looking to add this offseason,” Ducks GM Pat Verbeek said. “He has size, speed and is a clutch performer that elevates his game in big moments. Chris also upgrades both of our special teams units, something we really needed to address.”

Moving on from Kreider is Drury's first offseason change to a roster that underachieved and missed the playoffs following a trip last year to the Eastern Conference final. Kreider joins former Rangers captain Jacob Trouba in Southern California after the defenseman was traded to the Ducks in December.

Former New York forwards Ryan Strome and Frank Vatrano are also on the Ducks' roster. They are trying to end a seven-year playoff drought dating to 2018.

Kreider leaves the Rangers as the franchise leader with 84 playoff goals, and he is third in regular-season goal-scoring with 326. He spent his first 13 seasons with New York after the team drafted him 19th in 2009.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Massachusetts native has two years left on his contract at an annual salary cap hit of $6.5 million. Clearing that money allows Drury to be aggressive in free agency this summer, adding talent after changing coaches again, this time hiring two-time Stanley Cup champion Mike Sullivan.

