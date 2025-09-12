New dad McCarthy back at practice with Vikings, while Darrisaw ruled out as knee recovery continues

EAGAN, Minn. — (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy returned to practice with the team on Friday after his fiancée gave birth to their son.

McCarthy will have to play again without his standout left tackle, Christian Darrisaw. Still in the final stage of his recovery from ACL and MCL repair surgery, Darrisaw was ruled out of Minnesota's game against Atlanta on Sunday night.

The Vikings also ruled edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel and backup cornerback Jeff Okudah out because they're still in the concussion protocol after getting banged up in the season opener at Chicago. Safety Harrison Smith, who didn't play last week while still working his way back from a personal health matter, was listed as questionable.

If Smith isn't cleared the Vikings would be without three starters on defense, after placing linebacker Blake Cashman on injured reserve this week with a hamstring strain.

Backup running back Ty Chandler, their primary kickoff returner, joined Cashman on IR on Thursday. Cashman and Chandler must miss a minimum of four games, first eligible to return for the Oct. 19 game against Philadelphia after the team's bye week.

The absence of a roster move for Darrisaw has indicated he's close to returning to the lineup, and coach Kevin O'Connell said on Friday the fifth-year player did not have a setback with the left knee he's been practicing with a large brace on.

Still, Darrisaw was listed as questionable to play the Bears last week and listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday. He was limited on Thursday and Friday.

