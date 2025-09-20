Nebraska completes Hail Mary to tie No. 21 Michigan as half expires

LINCOLN, Neb. — (AP) — Jacory Barney Jr. came down with a tying 52-yard Hail Mary pass from Dylan Raiola to end the first half against No. 21 Michigan on Saturday.

The Cornhuskers had gotten the ball with 1:51 left after Justice Haynes' 75-yard run had put the Wolverines up 17-10.

Nebraska called timeout with one second left after Emmett Johnson's short run to the 48. Raiola moved to his right and launched a high-arcing ball downfield. Barney outjumped Michigan's Jaden Mangham for the ball at the goal line, turned and fell into the end zone.

The play was reminiscent of Ron Kellogg III's 49-yard end-of-the-game Hail Mary that Jordan Westerkamp came down with to give the Cornhuskers a 27-24 win over Northwestern in 2013.

Raiola and Barney had connected for a 26-yard touchdown on the Huskers' previous possession.

