Michigan football fined 10s of millions of dollars, Moore suspended 3 games in sign-stealing scandal

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — (AP) — The NCAA has fined Michigan tens of millions of dollars and suspended coach Sherrone Moore for three games for a sign-stealing scandal that has loomed over college football's winningest program for nearly two years.

Moore, who was already issued a self-imposed two-game suspension by Michigan, will also be banned from the first game of the 2026-27 season for a total of three games suspended. Moore received a two-year show-cause order, but he will be allowed to fulfill coaching commitments and other athletically related activities.

Connor Stalions was issued an eight-year show-cause order. Former coach Jim Harbaugh faces a 10-year show-cause order following the conclusion of his previous four-year order effective Aug. 7, 2028. Harbaugh and Stalions will be prohibited from engaging in all athletically related activities.

The NCAA’s investigation began in 2023, revealing Michigan’s in-person scouting and sign-stealing activities. The NCAA prohibits using electronic equipment to record another team’s signals.

