NBA says it is talking with Disney about resuming season

FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, a crowd is shown along Main Street USA in front of Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. As Walt Disney World prepares to allow some third-party shops and restaurants to open at its entertainment complex later this week, it's posting a warning. While enhanced safety measures are being taken at Disney Springs, “an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present," the company said Monday, May 18, 2020, on a website for the entertainment complex.(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, FIle) (Joe Burbank)