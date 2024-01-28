NBA Commissioner Adam Silver finalizing contract extension, source tells AP

Adam Silver is finalizing a multiyear extension to remain as commissioner of the NBA for several more years, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Saturday night.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement from the league had been made. ESPN, which first reported the agreement, said Silver's new deal will stretch “through the end of the decade.”

Silver is nearing his 10th anniversary in office. He took over for Commissioner David Stern, his mentor, on Feb. 1, 2014.

