Nationals' Dylan Crews, MLB's No. 3 prospect, to make his debut on Monday, AP source says

The Washington Nationals plan to call up outfielder Dylan Crews, the No. 3 prospect in Major League Baseball, to make his debut Monday night against the New York Yankees, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been announced.

The 22-year-old Crews was drafted No. 2 overall by Washington last summer — after his LSU teammate Paul Skenes was taken first by Pittsburgh — and quickly rose through the minor leagues.

Crews is batting .272 with 13 homers and 68 RBIs in 99 games this season for Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester.

He will join 21-year-old James Wood in Washington's young outfield. Wood debuted on July 1 for the rebuilding Nationals, who acquired him in the 2022 trade that sent Juan Soto to San Diego.

Washington won the World Series in 2019 and has not had a winning season since. General manager Mike Rizzo traded away the core of that championship-winning roster, dealing Trea Turner and Max Scherzer in 2021 and Soto a year later.

The Nationals were 58-70 entering Friday night's game at Atlanta. They remained sellers at the trade deadline this season, sending outfielder Lane Thomas and reliever Hunter Harvey to contenders, and are emphasizing development of young players the rest of the year.

Rizzo said ahead of the deadline he was happy with the progress of the rebuild.

Crews could complete an impressive outfield for Washington alongside left fielder Wood and center fielder Jacob Young, an elite defender who has 29 stolen bases this season.

Since Thomas was dealt to Cleveland, Alex Call has received most of the starts in right field. The 29-year-old is batting .347 in 29 games, but Crews has bigger upside.

One of the best hitters in Division I when he and hard-throwing right-hander Skenes led LSU to the College World Series title last year, Crews was honored with the Golden Spikes Award as the nation's top amateur player. He received a $9 million bonus upon signing with Washington.

