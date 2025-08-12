Mondo Duplantis raises his pole vault world record to 6.29 meters in Budapest

BUDAPEST, Hungary — (AP) — Mondo Duplantis raised his pole vault world record to 6.29 meters at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial meet in Budapest on Tuesday.

The Olympic and world champion added a centimeter at his second attempt to the previous record mark which he set in June at a Diamond League meet in front of home fans in Stockholm.

It was the 13th pole vault world record for the 25-year-old Swede.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.