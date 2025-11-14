Here’s exactly who voted for Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge for AL MVP

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America has released the ballots for the 2025 AL MVP, giving readers insight to who exactly voted for Cal Raleigh and who voted for Aaron Judge.
Here’s the breakdown of the 1st place votes:
Aaron Judge
Peter Abraham, Boston Globe
LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune
Scott Merkin, MLB.com
Zack Meisel, The Athletic
Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
Javier Gonzalez, Pelota Cubana USA
Chandler Rome, The Athletic
Joe Posnanski, JoeBlogs
Betsy Helfand, St. Paul Pioneer Press
Phil Miller, Minnesota Star Tribune
Ronald Blum, The Associated Press
Martin Gallegos, MLB.com
Adam Berry, MLB.com
Marc Topkin, Tampa Bay Times
Shawn McFarland, The Dallas Morning News
Kennedi Landry, MLB.com
Keegan Matheson, MLB.com
Cal Raleigh
Danielle Allentuck, Baltimore Banner
Britt Ghiroli, The Athletic
Ian Browne, MLB.com
Paul Hoynes, Cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer
Chris McCosky, Detroit News
Jaylon Thompson, Kansas City Star
Mike DiGiovanna, BBWAA (At-Large)
Rhett Bollinger, MLB.com
Tyler Kepner, The Athletic
Tim Booth, Seattle Times
Ryan Divish, Seattle Times
Manolo Hernandez-Douen, beisbolporgotas
Ben Nicholson-Smith, Sportsnet
