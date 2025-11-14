Here’s exactly who voted for Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge for AL MVP

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America has released the ballots for the 2025 AL MVP, giving readers insight to who exactly voted for Cal Raleigh and who voted for Aaron Judge.

Here’s the breakdown of the 1st place votes:

Aaron Judge

Peter Abraham, Boston Globe

LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune

Scott Merkin, MLB.com

Zack Meisel, The Athletic

Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press

Javier Gonzalez, Pelota Cubana USA

Chandler Rome, The Athletic

Joe Posnanski, JoeBlogs

Betsy Helfand, St. Paul Pioneer Press

Phil Miller, Minnesota Star Tribune

Ronald Blum, The Associated Press

Martin Gallegos, MLB.com

Adam Berry, MLB.com

Marc Topkin, Tampa Bay Times

Shawn McFarland, The Dallas Morning News

Kennedi Landry, MLB.com

Keegan Matheson, MLB.com

Cal Raleigh

Danielle Allentuck, Baltimore Banner

Britt Ghiroli, The Athletic

Ian Browne, MLB.com

Paul Hoynes, Cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer

Chris McCosky, Detroit News

Jaylon Thompson, Kansas City Star

Mike DiGiovanna, BBWAA (At-Large)

Rhett Bollinger, MLB.com

Tyler Kepner, The Athletic

Tim Booth, Seattle Times

Ryan Divish, Seattle Times

Manolo Hernandez-Douen, beisbolporgotas

Ben Nicholson-Smith, Sportsnet

©2025 Cox Media Group